Canada engaged in talks on potential Amaila Falls partnership

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has held discussions with the Guyana Government on the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).

This was disclosed by Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Mark Berman during a recent interview.

Canada is well-known for its hydropower infrastructure. In fact, the clean and renewable energy supplied by hydropower accounts for over 60 per cent of all the electricity generated in Canada. This is an area in which Berman said Canada could provide assistance to Guyana.

“The most obvious projects are the large infrastructure projects of which there are many in Guyana. And that’s one of the things the oil and gas sector will allow the Government to strengthen, the infrastructure in the country. Bridges, roads, hospitals and energy infrastructure.”

“So, we’ve had discussions about potentially, for instance the Amaila (Falls) Hydropower project, which Canada has significant experience. Canadian companies may be interested in some bridge projects,” he said.

The revival of the 165-megawatt AFHP was one of the promises made by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic in its manifesto. The project was initiated under the previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, but was scrapped by the coalition Administration which had controlled the National Assembly by a one-seat Opposition majority.

AFHP is expected to deliver a steady source of clean, renewable energy that is affordable and reliable, and is envisioned to meet approximately 90 per cent of Guyana’s domestic energy needs, while removing dependency on fossil fuels.

It is expected that the AFHP will be based on a BOOT model, wherein the company would supply electricity to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc at a cost not exceeding US$0.07737 per kWh, and wherein the company would provide the entire equity required by the project and undertake all the risks associated with the project.