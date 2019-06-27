Campbellville woman robbed, beaten during brazen attack by armed bandits

An Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown woman is now traumatised and nursing injuries to her head after she was beaten and robbed by gunmen who invaded her home in a brazen daylight robbery on Wednesday morning.

The woman, 49-year-old Baljinder Kaur, was at home with her maid when the three armed men invaded at about 10:00h.

INews was told that neighbours heard screams emanating from Kaur’s residence and shortly after saw men with a black bag exiting the premises. One of the men was seen placing a gun into his pants’ waist as they escaped. Persons in the area, realizing that it was a robbery, rushed over to Kaur’s home and found her with a bloodied face.

The neighbours are contending that the bandits seem to be familiar with the area.

Kaur was rushed to the hospital where she received several stitches for the head wound.

The gunmen reportedly escaped with over G$1.5 million and some G$600,000 worth of jewellery. The money was withdrawn from a city bank on Tuesday to use for construction work on the house.

This publication understands that this was not the first robbery that was carried out on the woman, whose husband is a businessman.

Just two weeks ago, the man had parked his vehicle in front of his premises when it was vandalized and the vehicle’s battery was removed.

The matter was reported to the Police who visited the scene and are said to be investigating.