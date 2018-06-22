Campbellville resident accused of stealing motorcycle remanded

A Campbellville, Georgetown resident was on Friday morning remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a robbery charge.

Denzil Adams denied the allegation when it was read to him by the Magistrate.

The court heard that on June 14, 2018, at Campbellville, Georgetown, the accused stole one Honda XR motorcycle valued at $435,000- property of Julius Brown.

It was also disclosed that the motorcycle was found in Adams’ possession.

The Prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the accused is known to police and has had similar breaches with the law.

Bail was refused and the accused in expected to return to court on July 13, 2018.