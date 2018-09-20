Campbellville man remanded for cocaine found in fridge

A 53-year-old Campbellville man who was arrested by the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday last with a large stash of cocaine hidden in his refrigerator found himself before the Chief Magistrate for the offence.

Andrew Jordan of Lot 15 Craig Street, Campbellville stood before the Magistrate, Ann McLennan and denied that on September 15, 2018, he had in his possession some 100 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to facts presented to the court by State Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford, on the day in question ranks of CANU, acting on intelligence, went to the contractor’s home and conducted a search which led to them unearthing the drugs hidden in his refrigerator.

However, his representing Attorney Stanley Moore made a application for his pre-trial liberty to be granted explaining that his client is not the sole occupant of the house where the drugs were found.

The accused was refused bail by the Chief Magistrate due to the serious nature of the offence.

The matter was set down to next be heard on October 8, 2018.