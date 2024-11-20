Calvin Brutus files $400M lawsuit against SOCU, senior police ranks

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Calvin Brutus has filed civil proceedings against several senior members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Special Organised Crime Unit, alleging misconduct and malfeasance in public office. The lawsuit, filed on November 19, seeks damages in excess of $400 million.

On Tuesday evening, a press release from six of his attorneys emphasised that in a functioning democracy, such conduct – misconduct in public office – cannot go unchecked. Brutus’ legal team has also called for a full investigation into the alleged improprieties.

“This civil claim is enough to facilitate an investigation and those found to have acted improper placed before the courts,” the release states.

Brutus’ attorneys in the release stated that the officer is pursuing his civil proceedings while reserving the option to initiate criminal proceedings in the future, should the circumstances demand. He warns that the officers involved may face additional legal risks, stating, “If and when he decides to activate his lawful options, we should hope that no further hurdles are put in his path, for they stand the risk of facing criminal and civil proceedings for overreach in public office.”

The press release also outlines three measures Brutus believes are necessary to ensure fairness and transparency in the case. The demands include the launch of an independent criminal investigation and the establishment of a Presidential Commission of Inquiry, composed of impartial experts.

Brutus’ team has also underscored the importance of protecting their client and ensuring a fair process.

“Subject interference and bias must not be allowed to jeopardise the pursuit of justice,” the statement reads.

The document further alleges that Brutus has already been subjected to actions designed to disrupt his case and discredit him. It states, “Brutus has already disclosed instances of bias and moves calculated to discredit him,” and calls for “remedial action to guard against this in the future.”

The release from the lawyers described Brutus’ willingness to proceed as a reflection of his commitment to truth and accountability, concluding, “The constitutional rights of every citizen remain at the heart of his litigation.”

This legal action follows a series of events that has placed Brutus at the centre of a major financial crime investigation. In October, Brutus, along with his pregnant wife, driver, and a businessman, faced multiple charges, including money laundering, obtaining money by false pretense, misconduct in public office, and larceny by a public official. The charges stemmed from an investigation by SOCU into alleged financial improprieties involving hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to the GPF.

Prior to these charges, in July, Brutus had requested leave to facilitate an investigation into allegations of financial impropriety leveled against him.

On Monday Brutus was slapped with 201 new charges that pertain to liability of officer, with the acting Chief Magistrate imposing bail in the sum of over $10 million for these new charges.

Brutus, who was already out on $6.2 million bail for previous charges, was placed on $10,050,000 million bail during Monday’s sitting and ordered to return to court on January 17, 2025 to answer more new charges.

The embattled senior police officer will also be returning to court on December 18, 2024, for the previous charges.

Only recently, Brutus and his wife were ordered by the High Court to pay $750,000 in court cost to several respondents after discontinuing yet another High Court action, which they filed on the August 19, 2024 against the Head of SOCU, the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who has made it clear he will go after the ACP for payment of these costs.

