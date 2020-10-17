CAL to resume flights from NYC to Guyana on Monday

Following the reopening of the airports in Guyana, Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) will operate its first commercial service between Guyana and New York, on Monday, October 19, 2020.

In a statement today, the airline said it will roll out its entire flight schedule for Guyana next week.

According to CAL Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, “2020 has been an

unprecedented year for aviation. Our customers in Guyana and North America can

count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends. We

attach tremendous importance to our valued Guyanese customers and their loyalty

to the airline. The full schedule will soon follow.”

Medera continued, “We assure you, that Caribbean Airlines observes safety

protocols which are aligned with the highest international standards for the

protection and well-being of our customers and employees.”

The non-stop return service for Monday October 19, between Cheddi Jagan

International Airport (CJIA), Guyana and JFK International, New York is open for sale.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Customers may contact Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre or visit www.caribbean-airlines.com for bookings.

Customers are reminded to check the travel protocols for entry into Guyana

and New York.