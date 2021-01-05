CAL suspends flights to Cuba

Caribbean Airlines Limited has taken a decision to halt all commercial service to Cuba with immediate effect, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

A statement from the airline company advised that this move follows correspondence from the civil aviation authority in Cuba, advising of the country’s latest protocols and restrictions, specifically as it pertains to inbound commercial flights in combatting COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases in Cuba is now at 12,964 with 147 fatalities.

CAL had announced the commencement of operations between the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and Jose Marti International in Havana Cuba from November 21 and flights, with flights on a weekly basis.