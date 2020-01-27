CAL offers airfare discounts for Mash 2020

Caribbean Airlines has committed to give a five per cent discount off all airfare for persons travelling to Guyana to celebrate Mashramani 2020.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Tucker made the announcement, noting that Caribbean Airlines is a major sponsor of the historic event.

“In celebration and recognition of this historic event, Caribbean Airlines is offering a 5 per cent discount on their North American and Caribbean Airlines destination for persons coming home to celebrate with us during the period January 22-February 18,” Tucker stated.

Mashramani 2020 is expected to be bigger and better this year, since Guyana will be celebrating its 50th Republic Anniversary.

In preparation for the day, 50 events that include music and art competitions, concerts, sporting events, and festivals will be held in January and February.