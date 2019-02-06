CAL launches ‘The Caribbean Identity’ in Guyana

The Caribbean Airlines today (Wednesday) launched its latest corporate campaign in Georgetown, Guyana dubbed, “The Caribbean Identity”.

According to CAL, the new campaign embraces and celebrates the authenticity of the Caribbean region and all the elements that make it unique.

In delivering remarks at the launch, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera stated: ‘The Caribbean Identity’ is the culture and the spirit of our many diverse nations united by a shared sea and our similar and powerful heritage. Through ‘The Caribbean Identity’, we will showcase the best of our Caribbean region and reflect it across our airline identity, from our branding, to our community activities, to our presence at festivals and major events.”

At the launch, the airline revealed that it will be the Official Airline for: Mashramani, the Guyana carnival in May, and will partner with the Park Side Steel Orchestra which will be re-branded as the Caribbean Airlines Park Side Steel Orchestra.

The event was a grand show featuring performances by International Soca Star, Machel Montano, Caribbean Airlines Park Side Steel Orchestra and other entertainment.

The airline held a similar event in Trinidad and will host another in Jamaica. CAL said The Caribbean Identity campaign will be rolled out in all 20 destinations.

“Caribbean Airlines encourages its valued customers to: Follow the movement: #thecaribbeanidentity from Monday 04, February”.