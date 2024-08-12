CAL launches new route to Tortola

Caribbean Airlines Limited has announced the launch of its new route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, commencing on October 14, 2024.

This expansion is part of the airline’s strategic plan to better connect the Caribbean region, enhancing its robust network.

“Flights will operate four times per week from Trinidad, offering convenient connections to Antigua, Barbados and San Juan, Puerto Rico,” the airline noted.

Tickets are now available for purchase.

Tortola is the largest of the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. It features several white-sand beaches, including Cane Garden Bay and Smuggler’s Cove.

