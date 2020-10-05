CAL gets green-light to resume direct flights from Houston to Guyana

Caribbean Airlines has been given the green-light to operate direct flights from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston (IAH) to Guyana.

The approval of new exceptions was made under Title 49 (Transportation) of the United States Code in response to two separate applications made by Caribbean Airlines.

Based on information received, approval was also granted to the Trinidad-based carrier to operate into San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of an Eastern Caribbean milk-run.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has given the approval for Caribbean Airlines to engage in scheduled and chartered foreign air transportation of persons, property and mail from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS) via the intermediate point of Guyana (GEO) to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston (IAH), and between POS and IAH with a point beyond to GEO.

In the original request dated July 22, 2020, Caribbean Airlines proposed scheduled flights between POS and IAH three times a week, along with the following charter routes POS-IAH-GEO and GEO-IAH-POS which they hope to operate twice per month

It was only days ago that Caribbean Airlines had announced that they will send some staff on no-pay leave and temporarily lay some off just to keep the airline afloat. The Trinidad and Tobago border is still closed and Guyana’s international airports are scheduled to open mid-October.