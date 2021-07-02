CAL flights cancelled due to tropical storm Elsa

Caribbean Airlines on Thursday announced that several of its flights have been cancelled owing to Tropical Storm Elsa.

A statement from the airline said that it has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be accommodated on the next available service.

Further, the airline advised passengers to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, to download the Caribbean Airlines mobile app, to check its social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for the latest updates.