BVI announces visa-free travel for Guyanese

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) will remove visa restrictions for Guyanese to travel to the islands, becoming the latest in a series of countries that have relaxed travel requirements for locals.

The announcement was made by premier of the BVI, Natalio Wheatley, on Monday. During a press conference, Wheatley revealed that not only would visa restrictions be removed for Guyanese looking to travel to his country, but that talks were ongoing towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Guyana.

Wheatley went on to laud the work being done by Guyana at the international level, to elevate the Caribbean’s voice. In particular, Guyana’s role at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and its efforts to pursue sustainable growth were recognised by the premier.

