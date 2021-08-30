BV man stabbed to death

A 27-year-old man of Quamina Road, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was last evening stabbed to death by a 29-year-old man who remains at large.

Dead is Alwyn Eastman.

Reports are that Eastman and his cousin were walking along the Beterverwagting Access Road at around 18:30hrs when they were approached by the suspect.

Eastman and the suspect ended up arguing which resulted in a scuffle, during which the suspect fell into the trench.

The suspect then crawled out of the trench and ran behind Eastman where he whipped out a knife and stabbed the man twice to the chest and abdomen.

The victim was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Checks were made for the suspect but he has not yet been contacted. Investigations are in progress.