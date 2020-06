Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old security guard for the possession of marijuana.

The arrest was made at around 14:30hrs in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the police, the suspect was an occupant of a minibus at the time of his arrest.

The cannabis weighed some 8500 grams.

The man, who hails from Buxton, East Coast Demerara, is being processed for court.