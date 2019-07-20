Butcher shot after being ambushed by 3 gunmen

A Berbice butcher is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left foot after he was ambushed by three masked gun-men this morning (Saturday, July 20, 2019) and shot.

The incident occurred sometime around 04:00h at Deochan Bookay’s lot 9 Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice, home. At the time, the butcher was in his yard, slaughtering sheep for the day’s sale.

Three males, dressed in dark clothing with cloths tied around their faces to conceal their identities, approached the man and subsequently fired three shots in his direction.

It is unclear at this time as to if the perpetrators had intended to rob the man but after discharging rounds that woke neighbours, the gunmen made good their escape on foot.

Bookay was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was treated and subsequently discharged from that medical facility.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations are underway.