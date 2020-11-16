Butcher attacked with cutlass after beating Den Amstel man

Two men are currently nursing injuries about their bodies after they both attacked each other during a brawl at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Royston Walcott, a 52-year-old butcher of Den Amstel had an argument with another man in the community at around 13:30hrs on Sunday.

During the argument, Walcott reportedly attacked the man with a piece of wood, lashing him to the head and then cuffing him to the face.

The man, in turn, armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the butcher one chop to his left thumb and wrist.

Walcott then made a report at the Den Amstel Police Station where both men were escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Walcott was treated and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but took his own discharge and was arrested.

The other man is presently at the Leonora Cottage Hospital under observation.

Investigations are ongoing.