Businesswoman, facing 68 fraud charges, placed on $20.4M bail

Omeca Primo, owner of Primo’s Imports and Taxi Service, was placed on $20.4 million bail today after appearing before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Primo, is accused of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme spanning multiple regions in Guyana.

The accused was first charged and arraigned on 68 charges earlier this month. At her arraignment, she was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until today’s date for report.

When the matter was called up, her attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, successfully argued for bail, citing Primo’s constitutional rights and accusing the prosecution of being unprepared to move the case forward.

According to the defence, delays in disclosure and procedural inefficiencies have hindered the prosecution’s progress, making the prolonged denial of bail unjustifiable.

Primo is accused of collecting over $51.57 million from customers under false pretences, promising vehicle deliveries that never materialized. Victims hail from across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, and 10, with many alleging significant financial losses.

During today’s proceedings, it was revealed that the case remains complex with more charges expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

