Businessman’s ‘relationship’ with 14-yr-old: Cops awaiting DPP’s advice; mother likely to face charges

Region Seven (7) Police Commander, Senior Superintendent, Linden Lord, has indicated that investigators are awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as to how they should move forward in relation to the case involving a 14-year-old girl having a ‘relationship’ with a 25-year-old businessman, reportedly, with the knowledge and approval of the teen’s mother.

Reports are the teen was in a relationship with the businessman who hails from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The teen’s mother was arrested after she lodged a report at the Police Outpost that her teenager was raped by the businessman. The mother was grilled about the relationship and provided a statement to the cops about her involvement in it.

Though the woman was released on self-bail, she will have to report to the Police daily as they await advice from the DPP.

INews understands that once investigators could prove that the woman indeed had knowledge and ‘approved’ of the teen’s relationship with the man, she could also face charges.

Meanwhile, the accused, of Apaquia Backdam, is still in Police custody.

On Tuesday last, the man was taken into custody after he was accused of sexually molesting the teen girl.

According to information received, the teenager and the suspect became friends after she visited her mother’s shop in Region Seven in December 2019. The man claimed that she told him that she was 16 years old. He also claimed that he approached the teen’s mother and informed her that he had feelings for her daughter and as such, asked for consent to begin a relationship.

However, earlier this month, the teenager and her mother had a misunderstanding, and she left home and moved in with the suspect. The mother then went to the Police outpost in the area and reported the rape.

The man was subsequently arrested.

INews was told that after his arrest, the teen turned up at the station and informed the Police that the businessman would usually give her money and she would hand over same to her mother.

She also told the Police that her mother had agreed to the relationship.