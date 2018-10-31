Businessman’s bother granted bail for discharging firearm outside Palm Court

The brother of well-known businessman, Imran Khan, who was seen on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage beating and kicking a man who attempted to pass between him and friends after leaving a popular Main Street bar was on Wednesday slapped with a gun related charge.

Thirty-seven-year-old Safraz Khan stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and denied that he discharged a loaded firearm on October 28, 2018 while he was in the vicinity of Main Street, Georgetown.

Defense attorney, Glenn Hanoman informed the court that the offence that was allegedly committed by his client is one that “he cannot be jailed for” since he is the holder of a firearm license. He also told the court that his client was held beyond 72 hours.

Even though police prosecutor Warren Thornhill made no objections to bail being granted, he asked that conditions be applied.

However, Khan was ordered to lodge his travel documents at the Brickdam Police Station and also to report to the same station every Friday until the matter is completed.

In relation to the bail conditions, Hanoman asked for the conditions not to be instituted while noting that his client would not leave the country.

He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and the matter was adjourned until November 28.

Khan’s younger brother, Imran has been arrested by Police after he was also implicated in the beating of a man outside Palm Court on Sunday around 02:00h.

The victim has reportedly been identified as Romario Baljeet

According to reports, the victim was in the company of a female friend when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by Khan who then proceeded to kick him repeatedly to his head.

The victim was later picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is admitted as a patient.

Crime Chief Marlon Chapman confirmed that the matter has since been reported to the Police and an investigation was launched into the incident.

Khan was also implicated in 2017 for reportedly pulling a gun on Trinidadian artiste; Rodney LeBlanc also called ‘Benjai’

Benjai’s assault which is currently before the court is focused primarily on the colleague of Khan, Maverick DeAbreu, who allegedly hurled an object which connected to the right side of the soca singer’s face, causing him to receive injuries.

Both men were reportedly in a vehicle outside of Palm Court but were reportedly blocked by LeBlanc and his entourage. It was reported that Khan exited the vehicle after LeBlanc reportedly tapped the trunk when it clipped a patron that was standing next to him.

This allegedly prompted Khan to exit the vehicle with a firearm pointed at the soca artiste while his colleague DeAbreu exited after him and allegedly followed up with the assault.