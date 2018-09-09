Businessman who resisted arrest later busted with gun, ammo, drugs at Puruni Landing- Police

A businessman of Pearl Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) allegedly drew a handgun around 12:00h on Friday and threatened to shoot two police ranks who attempted to arrest him at Puruni Landing, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to information from the police, the ranks who fled, returned to the Landing on Saturday morning around 08:00h with a team of officers on two All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and spotted the suspect on a motorcycle.

The suspect, when signaled to stop however, allegedly rode into one of the ATVs and injured his left leg.

He reportedly suffered a fractured leg.

Police detailed that he was subsequently arrested and a search of his person revealed an unlicenced .38 Special Ruger Revolver with three live rounds.

Additionally, a haversack the suspect had slung on his back, was found to allegedly contain 137 grams of cannabis.

The 33-year-old suspect has since been admitted a patient at the Bartica Hospital under guard.

Investigations are currently ongoing.