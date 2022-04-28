Businessman ‘walks away’ after accidentally shooting & damaging $1.3M GRA scanner

Police are looking for a 55-year-old business of Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) who walked away after accidentally shooting and damaging a $1.3M scanner at the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Headquarters at Camp Street, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 15:43h on Wednesday.

Upon visiting the tax agency, the businessman lodged his firearm at the security guard hut but retained his magazine with rounds.

After completing his transactions, the businessman returned to the guard hut where he retrieved the gun.

“He then turned to the southern direction of the said hut and was in the process of inserting his magazine into the firearm, when a round went off and struck the lower part on the northern side of the scanner which is situated in the guard hut,” police explained in a statement.

“After the round hit the scanner, the businessman exited the guard hut and went away,” police added.

Police Headquarters said that efforts to contact the businessman have been unsuccessful thus far.