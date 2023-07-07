Businessman “stable” following suspected execution attempt – police

A 42-year-old businessman is now hospitalised in a stable condition after he was last evening shot three times in front of his Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home, according to the police.

Injured is Safraz Khan, who was suspected to have been trailed by the perpetrators from his workplace in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said the suspect was dressed in a yellow raincoat and armed with a gun.

At around 20:07, several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots were heard, and on looking outside, persons observed the victim’s car, PVV 8859, a white Toyota Premio, parked in front of his yard.

On checking, they observed that the victim was seated in the driver’s seat bleeding from wounds on his feet and hands. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The victim claimed that he left his work site at Eccles at about 19:50hrs and drove home. He said he observed a silver-colour Allion motorcar driving behind him. As he turned into his entrance and stopped, the motorcar stopped, and the suspect immediately exited the front passenger seat with a gun and approached his vehicle.

On seeing that, the businessman, who was armed with his licensed pistol, said he discharged rounds in the suspect’s direction.

The suspect also discharged rounds at the victim, after which the suspect ran and entered the front passenger seat, and the vehicle drove away at a fast rate.

Detectives processed the scene where 27 .223 spent shells at the scene and 13 9mm spent shells were recovered in the victim’s car. The victim’s firearm was on the front seat of the vehicle and bullet holes were seen on the motorcar, a concrete fence, a verandah and the garage gate.

Motorcar PTT 2997, a grey BMW owned by the victim and which was parked alongside the other car, had a hole in the right front door.

The victim received three gunshot injuries to the thigh and left elbow.

Police said efforts are being made to locate the car and suspect.

