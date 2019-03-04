Businessman slapped with gun, ammo possession charge

Forty-nine-year-old Rickey Wahid also called Lall of Samaroo Dam Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara was earlier today remanded to prison after he was arraigned with a gun and ammunition possession charge.

The businessman who was arrested on March 3 arrested with an unlicensed firearm and a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were read to him. It was reported that on the day in question that man was also found in possession of a cutlass and a large piece of round wood.

Reports are that Police Officers were in search of Wahid in relation to a report made by a butcher, who claimed that the man had threatened to shoot him.

The businessman was however, seen driving his car in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station when he was stopped and told of the allegation made against him.

He reportedly remained silent when the officers prompted to search his vehicle. The black handgun with the magazine was discovered on the floor of the car.

As such, he was asked to produce his firearm license but told the Police ranks that he did not have one. He was immediately arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where was charged.

Nevertheless, the matter will come up again on March 12 at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.