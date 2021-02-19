Businessman shot during robbery at Eccles stoplight

A 36-year-old businessman was on Wednesday shot and robbed by two armed bandits while he waiting in his vehicle at the stoplight at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Nandkumar Bahadur, the owner of Kumar Varieties Store of De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara, was robbed of some $500,000 in cash and several personal documents.

Reports are that the businessman and his porter were in a vehicle heading home at around 18:00hrs when they stopped at the traffic light.

The two suspects, who were on a motorcycle, stopped alongside the businessman’s vehicle. The pillion rider whipped out a gun and pointed it at the businessman, while demanding his valuables.

During the process, the bandit discharged a round at the driver, hitting him to his thigh.

The victim then handed over his haversack, with the cash and documents. The two suspects then made good their escape.

The driver was taken to the GPHC where he is presently a patient listed as stable but serious.

Investigations are ongoing.