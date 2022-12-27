Businessman shot dead during robbery

A well-known businessman had his life snatched from him during a daring robbery that occurred at his business place on Boxing Night.

Dead is Shimron Adams known as ‘Shem’ who owns a beverage shop that is located between Durban and Chapel Streets, Georgetown.

Reports are that Adams had just finished working for the day and was in the process of closing his business when he was confronted by two armed men, in an attempt to rob him.

During the confrontation, the businessman was robbed and shot, after which he collapsed at the scene and was in an unconscious state.

He was picked up and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects are still on the run, as police are trying ascertain what was stolen from the businessman.