Businessman shoots wife dead at Diamond home

A businessman is now dead after riddling his wife’s body with a dozen bullets during an argument on Saturday night.

Dead is Kenesha Marie Juman Vaughn, a 27-year-old housewife of Lot 1179 Section ‘A’ Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. Her husband, 32-year-old Marlon DaSilva, who is also a licensed firearm holder (licensed to carry a CZ semi-automatic pistol which carries a magazine of 15 9MM rounds) has been arrested.

The incident occurred at about 20:00hrs on Saturday at the couple’s Diamond Housing Scheme home.

Investigations revealed that the victim and suspect shared an intimate relationship for the past four years, which resulted in them having a three-year-old son together, and they resided together at the above-mentioned address for the past year.

The suspect is the owner of the property, which is a two-storey concrete structure in a well-fenced yard. At about 20:00hrs last night, the suspect arrived home and met the victim — who was at the time inside the kitchen. A heated argument started between them and the suspect dealt the victim a slap, after which she ran for a knife and approached the suspect, who pulled out his firearm from his front pants waist and discharged several rounds in the victim’s direction hitting her about the body. She fell to the ground immediately. The suspect then contacted the Police, who responded and rushed the victim to the Diamond Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving treatment.

Detectives processed and photographed the entire scene and four (4) 9MM cases and three (3) suspected projectiles were recovered from the scene. Police examined the body at the Diamond Hospital and twelve injuries (entry and exit) suspected to be gunshot wounds, were discovered on her body.

The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Several persons were contacted and interviewed. All exhibits were marked, sealed, and lodged at the Golden Grove Police Station.

A breathalyzer test was done on the suspect, who is in Police custody. The results showed he was 83% (alcohol content). Note the legally prescribed limit is 35%. Initial investigations also revealed that the suspect was consuming alcohol at a popular drinking establishment on Main Street when the victim called him to come home and he was annoyed.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---