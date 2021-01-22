Businessman robbed by armed bandits

Bing Tao Su, a 51-year-old businessman who resides at Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, was on Thursday robbed at gunpoint by four men.

He was robbed of $45,000 in cash.

The businessman lives at the location with his 49-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter. He operates a restaurant at the location.

On the day in question, the businessman was in the process of closing an eastern shutter at the lower flat when he was confronted by the four suspects who entered the restaurant and pointed a handgun at him.

The bandits them relieved him of the cash which was secured in a drawer by the counter in his restaurant. They then made good of their escape.

The police was summoned and they combed the area for the suspects but they were not located.

An investigation is ongoing.