Businessman remanded for murder of reputed wife

Businessman Marlon DaSilva, 32, was today remanded to prison for the murder of his reputed wife, 27-year-old Kenesha Vaughn, with whom he shares a three-year-old child.

DaSilva is being represented by a team of lawyers including attorneys Everton Lammy, Sanjeev Datadin and Latchmie Rahamat.

He appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead.

The businessman allegedly shot his wife multiple times at their Diamond, East Bank Demerara home on February 22.

He is expected to return to court on March 21.

Police investigations had revealed that the couple were having an argument during which the man reportedly slapped his partner. The woman then allegedly grabbed a knife after which, the businessman reportedly pulled out his gun and discharged several rounds in her direction.

At the scene, four 9MM cases and three suspected projectiles were recovered. An inspection on the victim’s body revealed 12 injuries described as entry and exit wounds.

Police had also confirmed that the suspect, a licenced firearm holder, was highly intoxicated and was earlier in the evening seen consuming alcohol at a popular drinking establishment on Main Street, Georgetown.

