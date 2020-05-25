Businessman remanded for fatally shooting teen miner at Puruni Landing

A 43-year-old businessman has been remanded for the murder of a teen miner, who was fatally shot about a week ago at Puruni Landing, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

The teen, Dane Jerrick, was reportedly shot in the lower back by the businessman, Junior France of Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The teen’s uncle, George Jerrick had told the media that his family was told that his nephew and a driver had an argument which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

During the fight, Jerrick attempted to escape the blows but it was at that time that someone in the crowd identified the now dead man as a thief.

As such, the businessman, who was in close proximity, reportedly drew his weapon and shot Jerrick.