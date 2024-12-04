Update: Businessman on $1M station bail after fatally shooting suspected thief

See statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Pooran Singh, called Navin, a 52-year-old businessman from Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara, visited the Vigilance Police Station at about 02:30 hrs on Sunday (December 1st, 2024) where he reported that he discharged his licensed 9mm pistol after he saw a man removing items (Heineken beers) from where he stored them on his premises.

EMT arrived and pronounced the motionless person dead, and took the victim (name and address unknown) to the GPHC.

The businessman was arrested, and his firearm was lodged. He remains in custody as investigations continue. The matter is awaiting legal advice.

Editor’s Note: The Guyana Police Force later revealed that the businessman has been released on $1M station bail.

