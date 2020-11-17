Businessman named in land scandal denies attempting to defraud State

Eddie Doolal, who is the principal behind A-Z Pharmaceuticals, the company that received 15 acres of land from the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) under questionable circumstances, has denied involvement in any arrangement to defraud the State.

It was reported that Doolal leased from NICIL three plots of land; ‘A7’, ‘A8’ and ‘A20’, a total of 15 acres situated too at Plantation Peter’s Hall, EBD for US$11,700 a year.

“I deny completely any involvement in any matter regarding the defrauding of the state, as, all along this transaction is perceived to be genuine and sacrosanct,” Doolal said in a via a statement to the media on Tuesday.

The businessman noted that he has cooperated fully with the police and provided adequate information including providing documents regarding the lease, the sale and assignment.

“I, however, categorically deny being involved in any arrangement or conspiracy to defraud the state. My transaction was above board, and was sanctioned by NICIL”.

According to Doolal, the proceeds arising out of this arrangement is not meant to be used for personal gain, but to develop the remaining plot of land so that the company could develop its business.

Doolal insists that he is an honest, hardworking businessman who has dedicated his entrepreneurial skills to develop businesses that would create better opportunities and improve the life Guyanese. “This entire matter has caused tremendous damage to my name, my family and businesses,” he said.

He further noted that he is constrained from giving full information on the matter since it is presently being investigated by the police.

It was reported that a total of 30 acres was leased, in 15-acre blocks, to two companies – Pharms Incorporated, and A-Z Pharmaceuticals – with both companies having identical leases for identical blocks of land at an identical rental fee of US$11,700 per year for an identical 20 years. Both leases were signed on the same date – May 17, 2018.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall had revealed that both companies, by way of Deed of Assignment, sub-leased the land to a Chinese national of Wellington Street, Georgetown, for just $100.

The massive conspiracy to give away prime State lands by the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition, came to light late October with documents showing that People’s National Congress (PNC) member, James Bond collected US$1 million for lands at Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

Nandlall had revealed that Bond, who was at the centre of the questionable transactions, was listed as the lawyer on record for the drafting of three contracts.

The AG had noted that in one instance, 20 acres of land was leased for 20 years to a company with its address listed as Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

The lands referred to as Plots A1, A2, A3, and A4 amounted to 20.8 acres, which were not valuated prior to the signing of the lease on May 9, 2018, for an annual fee of US$16,224.

The land was later sold to a company connected to the oil and gas industry for US$1 million, which did not go to the owner, rather to the attorney on record.

Nandlall said that the address for the company is the same address that the PNC Executive has listed on his bank account as his place of residence.

The State Lands Act of Guyana stipulates that when State lands are leased, the lease must state that the lessee must not part with possession without the consent of the landlord (the State) or shall not assign the interest in the lease without the consent of the landlord. If the lessee acts in contravention of that clause, then the State reserves the right to step in and repossess the lands.

However, in the case of the three agreements at Peters Hall, the PNC Executive, in drafting the lease agreements, changed that to state: “the lessee may assign, sublet, grant any licenses or otherwise part with the possession and/or purpose and/or dispose of the whole or any part of the demised property or any building or other erection at any time standing thereon or any right or privilege in relations thereto conferred by this agreement.”