Businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

A 50-year-old businessman is now in police custody after he was nabbed by the police with an unlicensed firearm along with a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition.

Inews understands that a butcher had reported to the police that the businessman threatened him.

As such, ranks, in search of the alleged perpetrator, stopped his vehicle in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-hoop Stelling Road, West Bank Demerara.

The ranks then decided to conduct a search on his vehicle with his permission, during which a black handgun with the magazine containing eight live rounds was found on the floor of the car.

They also found a cutlass and a large piece of wood.

Reports are that the businessman was asked to produce his firearm licence, to which he admitted that he did not have for the gun found in his car.

He was immediately arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he is reportedly refusing to assist with the investigations.

Additionally, a serial number could not be found for the firearm that was in his possession at the time of his arrest.