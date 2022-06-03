Businessman makes donations to several schools

No other investment yields as great a return as an investment in education. An educated workforce is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy.

It is behind this backdrop that Azruddin Mohamed continues to donate to several educational institutions across the country.

On Thursday, Mohamed handed over several pieces of equipment and other items to schools in Georgetown and Regions 3, 4 and 5.

The donation, made at his Houston, Greater Georgetown estate, included one HP coloured printer each for Novar Secondary School (Region 5); F.E Pollard Primary School (Georgetown), Two Brothers Primary School (WBD), and St Ann’s Primary School in Agricola, EBD.

These will assist significantly with printing learning material.

In addition, a desktop computer, a printer and a laminating machine were handed over to Vryheid’s Lust South Nursery School (ECD), while a desktop computer was also handed over to Vryheid’s Lust Primary School.

As schools prepare for the technological world, three routers were donated to West Ruimveldt Primary School (Georgetown), which are expected to benefit some 900 children.

Two laptops each were handed over to the Patentia Nursery School (WBD) and Agricola Practical Instruction Centre/Industrial Arts centre (Greater Georgetown). These will be used by teachers to facilitate the work programme of these two institutions.

Further, Mohamed donated one freezer to the Strathavon Nursery School (ECD), to assist with its feeding programme. He also handed over a fridge to St. Stanislaus College (Georgetown) to aid their fundraising raffle, from which proceeds would be used to offset expenses for their Annual Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremony.

Finally, an inflatable pool was donated as the second prize in the Craig Primary School’s fund-raising raffle. The proceeds from this event will be used to purchase a photocopier.

Mohamed has been extremely pleased to make the donations, since those would ultimately benefit hundreds of children. The smiles on the faces of the teachers and children said it all – they have been very appreciative of the kind-heartedness of the businessman, and they have expressed their gratitude.