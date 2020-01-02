Businessman in police custody for allegedly discharging loaded firearm

A businessman is now in police custody after he was allegedly found discharging a loaded firearm on Wednesday at Broad Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, ranks were patrolling in the La Penitence area when they heard two loud explosions that appeared to be gunshots. They then proceeded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered the intoxicated businessman holding a gun in his hand.

The unidentified man was then asked if he is a licensed firearm holder, after which he produced his license.

INews also understands that the man was arrested around 6:30 hrs., after being told about the allegation.

Nevertheless, his firearm, a 32 Taurus pistol was seized and lodged, while ranks thoroughly checked the scene and found two 32 spent shells.

Meanwhile, according to a police source, the businessman is refusing to have his hands swab and is still in custody assisting with the investigation.