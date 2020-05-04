Businessman demands Harris, Chronicle retract allegations or face $200M lawsuit

Former Kaieteur Editor-in-Chief turned Guyana Chronicle columnist, Adam Harris has found himself on the receiving end of a potential lawsuit, after writing a column in which he alleged, among other things, that a businessman who is a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) financier hosted diplomatic observers on election day.

The businessman, Tamesh Jagmohan of El Dorado Trading, alleged that in the column “PPP financier hosted the diplomatic mission on Election Day” published on May 3, Harris besmirched his reputation by alleging, among other things, that he was involved in the drug trade.

In a letter to Harris and the Guyana Chronicle, written on his behalf by his Attorney-at-Law Glenn Hanoman, the businessman noted that Harris also alleged that he “shipped US$1 million in gold to Canada to pay Charrandas Persaud, at the behest of the PPP, for Persaud’s vote on the No-Confidence Motion on December 18, 2018.”

Persaud, whose conscience vote led to the collapse of the Government to a No-Confidence Motion, has been vilified by his former colleagues in the coalition camp. Despite accusations that he was bribed and a police probe, no evidence was ever presented and even Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan admitted in June of last year that there is no evidence of a bribe, sufficient to seek extradition.

Nor is that all. Jagmohan in the letter highlighted the fact that Harris alleged that the US blacklisted him and that he “was one of the three PPP financiers who each shipped $500 million to the United Kingdom to pay Mercury [the lobby firm hired by the PPP prior to the General and Regional Elections] – a total of $1.5 billion.”

According to Jagmohan, Harris’ column is a “manifesto of mistruths” and publishing it caused immense damage to his reputation and distress to him and his family. Jagmohan alleged that Harris, a veteran media professional, made no attempt to fact check his claims and that the column “falls far below the standards of an experienced columnist in a newspaper owned and funded by the State.”

He demanded that the offending column be immediately retracted from online as well as the newspaper’s online archived newspapers. In addition, Jagmohan demanded that any links or posts to the column be deleted from the newspaper’s social media pages.

He is also demanding a complete and unqualified withdrawal of the allegations and a public apology in terms he agrees with be issued and published in both the print and online version of the newspaper with the requisite prominence.

“Should you and the Chronicle newspaper fail to comply with my client’s demands, my client intends to initiate legal proceedings to conclude that the said article was malicious in intent and written with complete indifference to the truth in an attempt to besmirch his reputation.”

“My client will also be asking for substantial damages to be awarded against you and the newspaper in order to deter it and you from behaving in a similar manner in the future,” Hanoman wrote. This publication understands that these substantial damages may amount to $200 million.

When contacted on Sunday by Hanoman for an address to send the written document, Harris advised him to send it to BK Quarries, Water Street Georgetown.

Meanwhile, APNU executive member, James Bond in a post stated that he does not agree with the STATE MEDIA being used as a weapon.

“Whether it’s the Chronicle or NCN do not weaponize the STATE MEDIA. Feel free to do investigative journalism, feel free dig deep into the recesses of corruption and the ills in society but do not allow the STATE MEDIA to attack individuals for the sake of attacking individuals! We can do better and we must do better!” he added.