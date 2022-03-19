Businessman chopped, relatives beaten by bandits

The owner of a boat service in Kimbia, Berbice River, was chopped while his relatives were beaten by five bandits on Friday night.

The incident occurred at about 23:46 hours.

Injured is 33-year-old Ryon Gladstone, who is also a boat captain. He was chopped to his back, stabbed to his shoulder and also suffered injuries to his head at the hands of the masked cutlass-wielding bandits.

It was reported too that the man’s brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law were also beaten by the bandits.

After terrorising the family, the bandits carted off with pieces of jewelry and an undisclosed sum of cash but not before ransacking the house.

They made good their escape, leaving behind a stolen engine boat that they arrived in. That boat was stolen from the village about a week ago.

INews understands that Gladstone had contacted his fiancé via a WhatsApp call after he observed the masked men entering his premises and they stayed on the line until the internet got disconnected.

The fiancé, Kayla Fredricks, related that the businessman had told her to call the police in Berbice but when she did, she was that they would attend to the matter “in the morning” (on Saturday).

At around 09:15h on Saturday morning, police ranks were seen preparing to depart the New Amsterdam stelling for Kimbia.

Nevertheless, Fredricks said several persons in the village have since accompanied her injured fiancé to pursue the bandits.

“He used home remedy for his injuries, and he and the other men are somewhere in the bushes right now searching for the bandits,” she disclosed.

Fredricks added that the family has been constant targets and has been suffering at the hands of bandits over the years without any concrete investigation being undertaken by the Guyana Police Force.