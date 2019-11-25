Businessman charged for attempting to smuggle $7.4M in raw gold

A 40-year-old businessman was on Monday charged for attempting to export $7.3 million worth of raw gold through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Vibert Marks of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleged that on November 18, 2019, he found to be in possession of 974.13 grams of raw gold without being a holder of an exporter’s license.

State prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that the defendant is a permanent resident of the United States of America and on the day in question, he was an ongoing passenger at CJIA when an agent of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted him with the large quantity of raw gold.

However, he attempted to bribe the rank but was unsuccessful and as such, he was arrested and subsequently charged.

Meanwhile, Mansfield stated that the accused is currently being investigated by Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) for money laundering. As such, he objected to bail being granted.

The businessman was nevertheless granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and he will make his next court appearance on November 26.