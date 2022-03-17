Businessman busted with smuggled liquor & ganja

A 30-year-old businessman has been arrested following the discovery of a quantity of smuggled liquor and marijuana at his property at East Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The bust was made on Wednesday afternoon by a party of policemen from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

A search conducted by the police ranks unearthed the following local and foreign currencies:-

– GC $2,508,370.00

– USD $75,697.00

– SRD $4,664.00

– EURO $6,145.00

– BAJAN $19.00

– CAD $40.00

– T&T $171.00

– Bs (Venezuelan) $100.00

– BZD $100.00

A further search was conducted in a locked and secured room which the businessman opened for the cops. There, the investigators found a quantity of uncustomed liquor as follows:-

– 24 bottles Double Black

– 16 bottles Johnny Walker Black

– 11 bottles Jack Daniels Whisky

– 2 bottles Merry Irish Cream Liquor

– 16 cases Budweiser Beer (24 bottles each)

– 1 case Red Bull Energy Drink (24 tins)

– 47 boxes disposal latex gloves (100 each)

Additionally, a small cooler bearing the business’ logo was seen on top of a cupboard and upon opening it, police found a black plastic bag containing two parcels wrapped with transparent plastic. The content was probed in the businessman’s presence and found to be suspected cannabis.

The businessman was told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned. His wife, mother-in-law and wife’s 18-year-old cousin, along with the illegal items and cash, were escorted to the CID Headquarters. In their presence, the suspected drug was weighed and amounted to 2.030 kgs (2 kilos, 30 grams).

The contraband, narcotic, cash and other items were lodged with the custodian of the Property Room.

Later that afternoon, the ranks executed a second search warrant at Providence, East Bank Demerara at another property owned by the businessman.

During the search, three DVRs were confiscated from the property and lodged with the custodian of the Property Room to be processed.

Investigations are continuing.