Businessman busted with 2.1 kilos of cocaine

Businessman Royston Peniston of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was last evening arrested after he was busted with a quantity of cocaine at his residence.

The operation was conducted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) during which they had intercepted the 44-year-old businessman with two suitcases in his possession.

A subsequent search of the suitcases in the presence of the suspect revealed a quantity of whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

As a result, the businessman was taken to CANU’s Headquarters where a further search of the suitcases led to the discovery of two parcels of cocaine.

The substance was weighed and amounted to 5lbs, with a street value of $2.1M

The businessman, also known as “Fat Joe”, is said to be the owner of Blue Iguana which is located at Fifth and Light Streets, Georgetown.

