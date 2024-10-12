Businessman busted at Port Kaituma with ganja

Police in Regional Division One (Barima-Waini) on Friday arrested a businessman who was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Based on police reports, an Assistant Superintendent and a team of Police ranks were on foot patrol duty Friday afternoon at the Port Kaituma Waterfront, North West District (NWD), when they observed the businessman, 58-year-old Robin Madison, acting in a suspicious manner.

The ranks informed Madison of their suspicion, and they asked to conduct a search on his person for narcotics. Madison consented to the search, during which the ranks found a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be Cannabis in his left hand.

Madison was informed about the offence committed and cautioned, and he responded: “Is me weed for smoking”.

He was arrested and taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 2.1 grams.

--- ---