Businessman brutally chops wife to head with cutlass

A 36-year-old woman is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after she sustained severe chop injuries to her head on Sunday.

The wounds were allegedly inflicted by her husband.

The victim, Deoranie Badal called “Marcy” of Number 56 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), was chopped three times to the head with a cutlass.

Reports are that at around 13:00hrs on the day in question at Rose Hall Town, the woman – who works as a junior manager at Nand Persaud Berbice Rice Mills – was at a wash bay, when her husband arrived and stormed towards the woman’s vehicle, and began chopping the front windshield with a cutlass.

At the time, the woman was in her car and upon seeing her husband damaging her car, she stepped out of the vehicle. Upon doing so, the man began to chop her with the cutlass.

In addition to the wounds to the head, the woman sustained injuries to her hand.

The suspect, a 55-year-old businessman of East Canje, Berbice, has since been arrested.