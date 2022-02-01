Businessman Azruddin Mohamed supports local singer in quest for Chutney Monarch

As Guyana’s Chutney/Soca Monarch competition draws near, first runner-up at the 2020 competition, Bunty Singh has received the support of young entrepreneur, Azruddin Mohamed to participate in the event.

The donation was made on Monday at the businessman’s Houston, Greater Georgetown estate.

In his brief comments, the businessman said he was pleased to assist the singer as he prepares for the competition.

The businessman stressed that over the years, young people have taken on a massive role in the development of the cultural landscape of Guyana whether in the form of music, art, or sport.

This, he noted, has propelled him to support young people who attempt to develop their art form that can have a positive impact on the next generation.

The businessman also took the opportunity to wish the singer the very best as he competes in the virtual event later in the month in observance of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary.

Meanwhile, the singer expressed gratitude to the businessman for his support and promised to do his best. He described Mohamed as being humble and intelligent – one who is passionate about assisting youths as himself.

This year, the singer is entering the competition with a song titled “We Rising Up” which was written by him and recorded in his studio at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The song will then be produced by Shakti String International Band in time for the Monarch. This year, some 25 persons are expected to participate.