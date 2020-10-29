Businessman attacked, robbed by armed bandits at Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling

Thakoor Singh, a 55-year-old businessman of Hog Island, Essequibo River, was on Wednesday evening robbed by armed bandits at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling on the West Bank of Demerara.

Singh was at his cousin’s snackette helping him to close up for the day. He then ventured outside to feed some dogs.

When he returned to the snackette at around 21:30hrs, he was approached by three men, one of whom was armed with a chopper.

The armed bandit dealt the businessman several blows about his body while the other two perpetrators relieved him of his belongings.

The bandits escaped on foot with the businessman’s cellphone and his bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim reported the matter and he was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The scene was also visited and the area was searched for anything of evidential value but none was found.

No arrest has been made but investigations are continuing.