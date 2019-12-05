Businessman accused of gold smuggling charged for attempting to bribe CANU rank

A businessman, who was charged on November 25, for attempting to smuggle raw gold through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), was on Thursday slapped with another charge, this time, for attempting to bribe a law enforcement officer.

Vibert Marks of Lot 95 Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleged that on November 18, 2019, at the CJIA, he corruptly offered an agent of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) $100,000.

Marks was represented by Attorney-at-Law Glenn Hanoman who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail.

Facts presented by the Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that on the day in question, the defendant, who is a permanent resident of the United States of America, was an ongoing passenger at CJIA destined for the USA.

However, he attempted to bribe the rank but was unsuccessful and as such, he was arrested and subsequently charged.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, released Marks on $100,000 bail.

The condition of the bail is that he reports every week at SOCU Headquarter. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 6, 2020.

Marks was charged previously charged for being in possession of raw gold weighing 974.13 grams valuing $7.3M without an export license. He denied the charge and was granted $200,000 bail.