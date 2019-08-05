Bus tout jailed for snatching cell phone; claims “financial problems cause me to do it”

Minibus tout Ernie Reid was on Friday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts on a charge of armed robbery.

At first, the 26-year-old, of Lot 185 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, denied the charge when it was read to him, but the Police contend that on July 31, 2019, at Parade Street Georgetown, while armed with a knife, Reid robbed Connor Haynes of an IPhone.

Prosecutor Christopher Morris told the court that on the day in question, Haynes was walking on Parade Street when the defendant came from behind and held him at knife point. Reid attempted to relieve the victim of his phone, but Haynes held on to his instrument. Reid then threatened to injure Haynes if he did not hand over the mobile device, thus the victim complied with Reid’s demand.

However, during his attempt to make good his escape, Reid was caught by public spirited citizens, and the phone and knife were found in his possession.

Following the Prosecutor’s narrative, Reid changed his plea and offered an explanation for his actions.

“I was working a bus because the conductor get lock up. So we headed to Eve Leary, but I left, and while walking down Parade Street, I see the man. I don’t know what fly in me head, but I snatch the man phone. I didn’t mean to do it, but I got financial problems; and I didn’t use the knife I just had it on me.”

Following his statement, the magistrate sentenced Reid to two years’ imprisonment for the robbery.