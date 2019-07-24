Bus driver slapped with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving

A Route 42 minibus driver was slapped with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Thirty-one-year-old Typhon Sampson of Supply, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against Sampson stated that on May 5, 2019, at the Garden of Eden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BXX 3014 in a dangerous manner to the public, thereby causing the deaths of Linden Charles and Michael Cozier.

Sampson denied the charges after they were read to him and was released on G$700,000 bail.

Reports are Cozier, 34, of Charlestown, Georgetown, and Police Constable Charles were among seven passengers in the minibus, driven by Sampson. The minibus was reportedly travelling south at a fast rate along the eastern side of the road in the vicinity of the Guyana Defence Force’s Agriculture Corps when Sampson allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a trench on the western side of the road.

The injured passengers were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Cozier was pronounced dead on arrival.

Charles and the other passengers were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Charles died while receiving treatment.

The case will continue on August 6, 2019.