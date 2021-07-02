Bus driver jailed 25 years for raping schoolgirl

A Success, East Coast Demerara minibus driver has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl in a dark, bushy area. Inteaz Mohamed called “Uncle Shameer”, 44, was sentenced on Friday by High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds.

Upon his indictment, Mohamed had pleaded not guilty to the charges. But following deliberations, a 12-member jury found that he raped the child between September 1 and 30, 2014, and January 1 and 30, 2015. The verdicts in relation to both counts were unanimous.

Facts presented by Prosecutors Sarah Martin and Nafeezah Baig stated that Mohamed and the 15-year-old girl are known to each other. At that time, he operated a school bus and would transport the teenager to and from school. In September 2014, Mohamed picked up the girl from school, transported her to a dark, bushy area, and raped her.

The court heard that Mohamed threatened to kill himself and the young girl if she told anyone about what had happened between them. Again in January 2015, Mohamed picked up the girl from lessons, took her to the same location, and raped her. The following month, the girl’s elder brother started to pick her up from lessons. This continued until she finished school.

Mohamed got a hold of her phone number and began harassing her. Sometime after, he went to her home while her mother was out and gave her a letter, and threatened to kill her if she disclosed its content. The girl later confided in her brother. A Police report was made.

“Worst, most painful thing”

Through a victim impact statement, the young girl expressed how the actions of Mohamed have affected her. “Being raped was the worst and most painful thing I ever experienced. I felt scared, helpless, and traumatized. He [Mohamed] was a monster to me. I was depressed dealing with the painful memories by myself; it was difficult. I felt like my body wasn’t mine anymore.”

The young lady said that she is unable to forgive the man for what he has done to her. She revealed that due to the sexual violence meted out on her, she is not only unable to trust another person but is also suffering from sleep deprivation as she is haunted by memories of the ordeal.

The victim said, “I was living in fear every day. Fear took over me, many nights I cried myself to sleep. Inteaz continued to harass me, him being in front of me every day was torture to deal with.” Expressing satisfaction with Mohamed’s convictions, she added, “I am now pleased he is away from me. I can finally resume my life where I can continue my studies. I am hoping that he is kept away from me for as long as possible so that I can be safe and live my life…”

On this note, the young girl asked Justice Reynolds to impose the maximum penalty on the rapist.

“I’ve been wrongfully accused”

“I would begin with asking this court to be lenient on me and to have mercy on me. I have been accused wrongfully. I have a daughter who is 16 years old and she would be punished more than me. I came with one thing in mind to prove my innocence. I didn’t commit this act,” convicted child rapist Mohamed said in brief remarks to the court.

Meanwhile, a probation report revealed that Mohamed is currently unemployed. His family members described him as a helpful, caring, and kind person who was not involved in criminal activities. Persons in his community, on the other hand, said that he was well-mannered.

They nevertheless said that they were shocked and saddened at his involvement in the crime.

A probation officer disclosed that the convict expressed no remorse and stated that he was “scared to death for the outcome of the matter” and preferred “a rope around his neck.”

According to the probation officer, the nature of the offence Mohamed committed against the girl is even more heinous since he violated her trust. “The act of abuse is a plight in our society. And those who commit such acts must be condignly dealt with by the law…,” the officer noted.

Continuing disregard

Justice Reynolds, in his sentencing remarks, said the courts have taken note of the continuing disregard by bus and taxi drivers who continue to consider schoolgirls as “theirs for the taking”.

“Bus drivers across the breadth and length of our country, drivers who conrtiue to consider schoolgirls who travel in their busses and cars to go to school as theirs for the taking. Our courts most continue to set its faces against such behaviour,” he made clear.

Against this backdrop, Justice Reynolds stressed that the “courts must send a message to those who may be harbouring such beastly thoughts.”

While Mohamed has no previous brushes with the law, the Judge said that this must be weighed against the predatory manner in which he betrayed the trust imposed on him by the victim.

Although the Judge pointed out that a life sentence would be the best way to remove Mohamed from the rest of society whose values and norms he has flagrantly betrayed, he pointed out that

consideration had to be given to several determinants in arriving at an appropriate jail term.

Among those considered by Justice Reynolds were the convict’s favourable probation report, his age, home, and economic circumstances, and the fact that he has no previous antecedents.

Having gave credence to the foregoing, the Judge disclosed that he was inclined to impose a term of years, instead of life imprisonment.

As such, Mohamed was jailed for 25 years on each of the two counts of rape. The sentences will be served concurrently.