Bus driver gets $5000 bail for assaulting female passenger

Josh Harry, a 28-year-old bus driver of Back Road, Soesdyke East Bank Demerara (EBD) was granted bail in the sum of $5000 after he was charged for assaulting a female passenger on April 12.

The bus driver was caught on camera assaulting the passenger who was complaining about the loud and vulgar music being broadcast in the public transportation.

The video shows the female passenger complaining about the loud and vulgar music being played in the minibus.

The passenger, who was recording the encounter, requested that bus operators to turn down the music, but instead, the driver stopped the vehicle and the conductor demanded the woman disembark.

However, the passenger refused to do so, and continued recording. This caused the bus conductor to slap her cellphone out of her hand.

Following the incident, Harry was arrested.

He has already been charged with several offences. He was charged with making loud and continuous noise, misconduct of driver, failure to carry conductor, and breach of condition of Road Service Licence.

He was subsequently charged for assaulting the passenger and maliciously damaging her cellphone screen, for which we received $5000 bail on each charge.

Harry is expected to return to court on May 14.