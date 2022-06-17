Bus driver dies in Bee Hive accident

A minibus driver, who was allegedly speeding along the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now dead after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby utility pole just after midnight last night.

Dead is 42-year-old Romeo Machado of Nooten Zuil, ECD.

Reports are that Machado was driving minibus BYY 4603 when he fell into a pothole and lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the bus crashed into a wooden post that was erected on the southern side of the road and it ended up in a nearby trench.

The driver was taken out of the minibus by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.